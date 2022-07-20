A baby girl who is obviously talented has sent pulses racing on the internet after she praised God in Yoruba

The baby girl used the Yoruba talking drum to eulogise God, calling him several flowering names in Yoruba

Many Nigerians who have seen the interesting video on Instagram confessed that it has drawn them closer to God

There is a nice video currently making the rounds on social media. The video captures a little girl who was eulogising God in Yoruba.

In the short clip which has gone viral, the girl made accurate use of the Yoruba talking drum with which she punctuated her praises of God.

The pretty girl has melted many hearts online. Photo credit: @ayanwura.

Praising God in Yoruba

The girl began by calling God sweet names in Yoruba. She did not use the drum at the beginning of her praise session.

Her fluency in the language and how well and accurately she pronounced them has wowed many who say it is rare to see kids in Nigeria speaking their mothers' tongue so well.

Towards the end of the video, she had another person making the chants for her while she punctuated it by tapping the drum in a nice way.

The nice video was re-shared on Instagram by @mufasatundeednut and it has impressed many netizens.

Watch the video below:

Instagram users react

Immediately after the video was posted, it got many comments and reactions from those who saw it on Instagram. See some of the reactions below:

@iam_tayoemeka said:

"She made me Love God more."

@mrfemilove commented:

"That’s my baby Ayanwura.. So talented."

@ugwuojicyrus said:

"I love you! I need to come to your church."

