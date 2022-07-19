A video trending on Instagram has shown a baby girl crying her eyes out due to pain while her hair was being made

In the video, the girl insisted that it would be the last time she will be making such hair popularly called Ghana weaving

However, shortly after the hair was made, she took to the dance floor to express her joy by shaking her body to Buga by Kizz Daniel

A video of a girl crying as her hair was been made has generated hilarious reactions on the internet.

In the viral video, the girl cried profusely out of the pain generated by the hairstyle popularly called Ghana Weaving.

She wept while the hair was being made. Photo credit: @saintavenue_ent!.

Source: Instagram

Dancing after pain

The girl cried hard in the clip, insisting that she wasn't going to make such a hairstyle again due to the pain.

PAY ATTENTION: Share your outstanding story with our editors! Please reach us through info@corp.legit.ng!

Yet, shortly after the hair-making session, she took to the dancing floor to flaunt her beautiful hair and also to dance in joy.

The cute girl shook her body beautifully to Buga by Kizz Daniel and Tekno much to the admiration of internet users who have seen the video.

The video has generated funny reactions from Instagram users after it was shared by @mufasatundednut.

Watch the video below:

Instagram users react

@obaksolo commented:

"My smalley you no no say Wetin your aunties go thru no be child’s play abi Mumsy no tell you. Beautiful switch."

@stevespotlight said:

"My two daughters go through this all the time."

@kingmeggie_ commented:

"A typical illustration of “weeping may endure for a night but joy comes in the morning."

@stayc33_ reacted:

"You think say to be fine dey easy."

@ola_asap commented:

"Drama queen…Her future boyfriend better get prepared."

Little girl uses her mother's cream to smear her face

In a related story, Legit.ng reported that a girl used her mum's cream to smear her face when everyone looked away.

According to the mother, the girl was quiet for a moment and no one knew what she was doing.

It was when she emerged from the room that her face looked oily, haven been smeared with a massive amount of body cream.

Source: Legit.ng