Roid Fajingbesi is a 22-year-old Nigerian cyclist who takes long distant journeys on his small bicycle and this has made him popular

His latest adventure is to ride in celebration of Ademola Adeleke who was declared the winner of the 2022 Osun governorship election

Roid said his ultimate aim as it stands is to meet with David, a relative of the new governor as he said his life would change if he sees the singer

It is not yet Uhuru after the victory of Senator Ademola Adeleke in the just concluded Osun guber elections as many are still celebrating him, albeit, in different ways.

The sound of ululation is yet to die down as a young man named Roid Fajingbesi hopped on a bike and pedaled all the way from Ogun to Ede to join the party.

The man's ride has been described as courageous. Photo credit: @roidfaj.

Source: Instagram

I want to meet with Davido

Accoring to Roid, his ultimate aim before embarking on the kneel-aching journey was to meet with Nigerian singer, Davido who is a relative of the governor-elect.

PAY ATTENTION: Share your outstanding story with our editors! Please reach us through info@corp.legit.ng!

But he was unable to meet with the singer due to massive security that milled around the Adelekes in the ancient town of Ede.

Roid said:

"If I’m able to meet with Davido, I will ask him to lead my path to greatness, because greatness runs in his DNA.

"He should support my plans as I want to do a cycling fundraising for sick kids in Nigeria. My plans was to start August 1st and end it 30th August."

On how he was able to accomplish the arduous task, Roid told Legit.ng:

"I left immediately I heard the announcement on Sunday 17th around 9am by INEC which was a little bit late to the time I usually leave any location for a long distance journey, there was sun already.

"I had a punctured tire which I had to fix myself, it also delayed me, took about 1 hour of my limited time. The elevated areas were much. I was stopped by the police for questioning.

"With this, I couldn’t get to Osun that same day, I had to sleep in Ibadan at a friend's place. On 18th, I got to Ede. Locating the house was a little bit tedious as I didn’t get the address online, I had to pay bike men to lead me there."

Man rides from London to Lagos

In a related story, Legit.ng reported that a Nigerian man rode his motorcycle from London to Lagos.

After a long ride that lasted for at least 40 days, the man arrived at the Seme borders where he was received by a massive crowd.

The man was hailed across Nigeria and other parts of the world as a hero.

Source: Legit.ng