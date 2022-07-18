Ace Nigerian singer Davido took the show of love for his uncle, Adeleke Ademola, to another level as he gifted him his expensive Rolex wristwatch

The leader of the 30BG gang proved yet again why he is truly the OBO as a video of the moment was posted online

The singer has been trending for days over his efforts during the election campaign for his uncle who won the Osun governorship election

The DMW boss, Davido, in a video making the rounds online, was seen taking off his Rolex wristwatch to hand over to his uncle, Ademola Adeleke, the Osun state governor-elect, as a victory gift.

The music star could also be heard in the video after gifting his uncle the wristwatch saying, he loves him.

Davido presents Sen. Ademola Adeleke with an expensive Rolex watch Photo credit: @davido/@aadeleke_01

Source: Instagram

The governor-elect could also be seen smiling from cheek to cheek as his little nephew gave him the gift.

The Adelekes have always been a household name in Osun state politics. Before Senator Ademola Adeleke emerged as the winner of the election, Davido's grandfather was once a senator in the state.

His dad's older brother, Isiaka, was also once a governor.

Netizens share their thoughts on Davido's gift

@la_princoh

"That’s what they call family."

@phowoshey

"Enough with the charade already."

@g4_pablo

"He's always holding a cup... Don't he get tired of drinking something."

@__oba_lucious

"Wait I want to ask something Shey if we later see this man put on a watch of 100m or bought a shoe of 10m upward are we going to relate it to politics or his family money."

@uc__papi

"Na investment be that."

Nigerians hail Davido for standing by his uncle, Senator Adeleke

Legit.ng reported that Nigerians hailed the singer, Davido for being family oriented and how he demonstrated this with his unwavering support for his uncle, Senator Adeleke, till he won the Osun 2022 election.

Davido helped his uncle fight tooth and nail against opposing views on social media and just a few days before the election on July 16, he went to Osun, where he took to the streets and campaigned for his uncle with passion.

Now that Adeleke has won, Davido has been trending on Twitter especially as many Nigerians commend and acknowledge his efforts in the dancing senator's victory.

