Nollywood actor Jidekene Achufusi, reveals what it means for him to get to work on the same set with veteran entertainer Charly Boy, who he used to watch on TV as a child

The movie star, speaking with Legit.ng also revealed what role he intends to play ahead of the 2023 upcoming elections

He further said that he hugely admires the institution of marriage and hopes to get married soon.

Fast-rising Nollywood star and once the winner of the AMVCA trailblazer award, Jidekene Achufusi, speaks with Legit.ng where he reveals just a little bit more than you know about him.

The actor got his big break in the movie industry after starring in the Ramsey Nouah directorial debut, "Living in Bondage: Breaking Free", which was released in 2019.

"I do not want to be stereotyped, it makes me lazy" Jidekene Achufusi

Source: Instagram

Getting stereotyped and retaining his passion for acting

Swanky had once before said that he detests getting boxed into only playing a certain type of character. During his interview with Legit.ng he revealed his reason for holding such conviction about stereotyping.

I do not like to be stereotyped, it makes me lazy, it makes me comfortable, too comfortable. So I would rather just do different things and have fans so that it doesn't get really boring for me and I don't find anymore pleasure in something i used to be very passionate about.

Working with Obi Emelonye and being on the set of "Money Miss Road"

Jidekene spoke about his relationship with ace filmmaker Obi Emelonye and just how much he values him. Mr Obi is credited for discovering Swanky and for giving him his first major movie role.

"It's always an honour to work with Uncle Obi. I have always told him before now that I will gladly do a film for you free of charge, his been very very influential and instrumental in keeping my fire burning.

There were times when I lived in the east and I didn't have much opportunities, and I would always just know that he is my friend and, could always reach out and ask for advice. He would pick up the phone and talk to me like an adopted son, so being able to make "Money Miss Road" with him, I mean if somebody asks tomorrow why did you agree to do the film? The answer is Mr. Obi called, that's why

The Enugu State-born actor also spoke about his experience working on the set of Obi Emelonye's new movie set to be released in cinemas on the 22nd of July.

It's a great experience working on "Money Miss Road", I really enjoyed the containment of the action. It was quite direct, the here and the there and then the there. You know it was fast-paced as well, they didn't try to slow it down and show too much of anything. So I really did enjoy filming that one. Its beautiful to watch, honestly just relax and have a good laugh.

2023: What role does Achufusi intend to play in the upcoming elections

Being a patriotic Nigerian, and an encourager of the people to come out and do what is legally right towards selecting the next person to lead our country. It would be 2023 this is not 2003 at all.

What does Jidekene think about marriage and his plans for it?

Swanky reveals that he is a very private person and if he was to get married anytime soon, he won't be open to inviting the press to cover it.

I do, definitely admire the institution. I hope to be blessed in one some day, soon. But everthing is outrightly down to timing in my life. God plays a big factor in deciding what I do and when, so if that's the next chapter I will gladly embrace it. But I may not invite the press/media just saying I am a very private person and simple too.

How was it like working with skit maker Josh2Funny and veteran Charly Boy?

Jidekene shared what it felt like working with an enigma like Charly Boy on the same set, he said;

Working with Charly Boy was definitely an experience, I don't think I looked him in the eyes throughout the entire time of shooting the movie. Maybe that's what the script asked me to do. Sometimes it's just a blessing to be able to work with people you saw on TV as a child, you know. Thank God for life, good health and the progressive industry.

Working with Josh as well, it' always very interesting. I always think of maybe in my old age, I will make reference and be like in 1976, I worked with Josh!... So I am living in the moment now and enjoying it and making sure that I am grateful every other day.

How tall are you because I felt like a dwarf taking a picture with you, I asked

Achufusi, replied saying;

I used to be 6ft4.5, I don't know what it is now, I have put on some weight.

"I didn't look Charly boy in the eyes, through shooting": Jidekene Achufusi reveals

Source: Instagram

