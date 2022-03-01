A video showing a lady in conversation with a white man who she is a 'relationship' with has got people talking

With a funny accent, the lady professed love for the man as she said that she really misses him and her bags are packed

Many Nigerians on Twitter who reacted to the video said even internet fraud is not an easy job to embark on

A very hilarious video showing a Nigerian lady speaking with a fake accent as she conversed with a white lover generated massive reactions online.

In the clip shared on Twitter, the lady told the man that all her belongings are packed and she is ready to come down to him.

Many people found her fake accent very funny. Photo source: @Abiso_la

I miss you so much

What amazed most people was the lady's bad and hilarious manner of speaking the English language.

Among all the things she said was that she is missing the man so much. She tried as much as possible to convince the man and calm his agitation.

Watch the video below:

As at the time of writing this report, the video has gathered over 20,000 views with hundreds of comments.

Nothing is easy

Legit.ng compiled some of the reactions below:

@ajiboolaa said:

"That “I park oil my belongings” get me cracking all the time."

@Nono_bekee said:

"No doubt, na Akure babe be this."

@Another_bolanle said:

"This will be me professing my love to my crush."

@ziza_lee said:

"Yahoo sef tough, Wetin con easy like this."

@oluwapapy1 said:

"So yahoo self hard like this."

@CaviarPurple said:

"This world is a funny place."

@yay_tunes said:

"Even yahoo no be moi moi . 'Hafpack all my belongings'."

I only date yahoo boys

Meanwhile, Legit.ng earlier reported that a young man, Atoyebi Taofiq Olajide, went online as he spoke about his dating experience many months ago in 2021.

He said it all started when he was introduced to a young beautiful lady. Atoyebi stated that he really liked the lady's physique and he got interested in knowing more about her. During their date, they visited different beautiful places.

The man bought them all kinds of food as they ate like lovers. During one of their conversations, the lady asked him about his opinion on yahoo boys (internet fraud guys), Adetoyebi said they are criminals.

Source: Legit.ng