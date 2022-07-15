A Nigerian man has shared deeply emotional photos of himself and his father the moment he returned from the National Youth Serve Corps

In the photos, he was seen presenting his NYSC discharge certificate to his father saying the dad allowed him to go to school while he never had such chance

The photos have since gone viral on Twitter where she shared them with many Nigerians taking to the comment section to say nice things about the dad

A group of deeply emotional photos has shown a Nigerian man who just finished NYSC presenting his certificate to his father.

In the photo, the man whose Twitter name is @_aniekann also gave his dad the NYSC fez cap to put on as a mark of honour.

The man shows a sense of appreciation. Photo credit @_aniekann.

Source: Twitter

He allowed me go to school

According the happy young man, despite not going to school himself, his dad ensured that he got educated.

This shows how grateful he is to his dear father. Sharing the touching photos, the man wrote on the micro-blogging platform:

"He never had the chance to go to school, but he ensured I went to school. God bless you POPS."

See his tweet below:

Tweeter users react

@chukaobi said:

"Dude see as your dad just wash you with handsomeness! A guy! Congrats to you, and God bless him."

@segunfadairo said:

"What a good father. His labour over you shall not be in vain."

@favourine1 commented:

"I’ll wear my mum this cap in Jesus name."

@cedishenrico reacted:

"This DNA isn't a void. Too much resemblance, you're already seeing your old age bro. Congratulations champ."

@Dr_KEN_auto said:

"You are lucky, congratulations. My own dad didn't go to school and refused to pay our school fees. Luckily as the last born of the house I was able to graduate, thanks to my eldest sister who God used to sponsor my education although she herself was not that lucky."

