A Nigerian man has cried out online after discovering that he didn't actually father his 9-year-old son

The Urhobo man identified as Leonard Graceful shared a copy of the DNA result, lamenting that the development has affected him and his family

Leonard said he had before now decided to keep the matter away from the public and maintain silence, but can't do it anymore

An Urhobo man in Delta state, Leonard Graceful has lamented that he found out that his 9-year-old son is not biological his.

The heartbroken man took to Facebook on Thursday, July 14 to share the DNA test result which was dated May 5, 2022.

Leonard found out he is not the biological dad of his son. Photo Credit: Leonard Graceful

Leonard said the disturbing development has taken a toll on his family and himself.

"I've been passing through a lot for some time now and it has affected me and my family, I decided to stay mute cause of the person involved but no more....Please those who know me very well Note that Increase is not my child, I did a DNA test on her and it shows I'm excluded from being the father of Increase, after 9 years of taking care of her," he wrote.

A media personality, Innocent Tino, who also reported the story shared Leonard's wedding pictures along with that of his wife and the said kid on his verified Facebook handle.

See his post with the DNA result below:

Social media reactions

Sarah Mogbeyiteren said:

"Dis tin common now oo i nor understand my gender again oo.i just get gist yesterday of one guy wen fall victim of dis same issue na guy wen i don know way back primary school. Dis can cox emotional trauma ooo."

Grace Nzedinobi said:

"Continue to take care of Increase, you will surely Increased in wealth through her.

"9years can't just waste like that.

"Believe in her name."

Praise Dlord said:

"Hmm it’s well oh ..this life bro TG e no pass 9 years before u come no ,though it’s still hurt ,just take it easy on ya self bro ,God is ya strength.."

Isriano Blinky Blink said:

"I done see many girls mssge them ex or, another guy to have s*ex and Dem mrrge na dat week. Many will use excuse of going to market for the wedding and go se*x another person some weeks before wedding some a day to the wedding. Women bad too."

Source: Legit.ng