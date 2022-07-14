A young lady has elicited reactions from social media users after sharing a video in which she danced in heels

The content creator with over 300k followers on TikTok is famed for posting dance videos rarely performs in heels and her recent showcase delighted fans

In the new clip, her lovely dance moves seemed to capture the attention of a man behind her who many claimed looked unhappy

Social media users have gushed over a viral video of a lady dancing beautifully while rocking heels.

The lady, a dance content creator on TikTok, simply identified as Purple Speedy thrilled fans and TikTokers to her latest showcase in a video that has garnered over 935k views.

The lady showcased her dance skill in heels. Photo Credit: TikTok/@purplespeedy

Source: UGC

Though merely a 13-seconds video, it was not without a lot of drama.

The clip started with the lady in a crop top and a matching short skirt busting onto the scene while a song remix titled Dibango Dibanga by singer Gerson Trois-Etoiles featuring Bello Falcao played in the background.

Seated behind her is a man who seemed unhappy with something on his phone.

As the lady's performance intensified, the man would steal glances at her and return to pressing his phone.

At some point, he got fixated to her dancing and kept looking with an unwelcoming look on his face.

Watch the video below:

Netizens reactions

While nice comments poured in for the dancer, people couldn't help but notice the countenance of the man behind her.

Davis Matthew said:

"I must appreciate you for a dance well done in those heels."

user705669830411 said:

"E be like say uba don debit money for d guy account ,u try dear."

Tim vee said:

"Nice outfit..... the look on the man's face off me...."

Raregem said:

"Nice one . I wish I can dance too. I'm a good dancer only inside my head."

_darnell18 said:

"Sitting in confusion."

Source: Legit.ng