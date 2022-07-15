Three happy medical personnel celebrated carrying out a successful surgery by doing a dance together

The two doctors and a nurse still in their surgical gowns showed off some leg dance moves to a popular TikTok song mix

While social media users hailed the medics for saving lives, people thought the nurse was the star of the dance performance

A lovely dance video of two doctors and a nurse after a successful surgery has stirred reactions on social media.

One of the doctors, Dr Naph Macharia, shared the clip on TikTok and identified the other health workers in it as Dr K and nurse Lucy.

The happy medics did a dance showcase using a popular TikTok mix of the song Whatcha Say by singer Jason Durelo.

Sporting surgical gowns, the happy health workers went in circles and would do a leg dance move when faced with the camera.

The lady among them stole the show as she added style to her leg dance, earning the admiration of netizens who saw the clip.

Netizens hailed the nurse in particular

Flavia said:

"She nailed the dance for sure."

Ipyana benjamin said:

"She kill it....sweetest smile ask if she is single...am ready to be baby father dor life..."

user3206162317834 said:

"I don't know the hospital you work at but I respect all the doctors in Kenya especially at kakamega General hospital God bless you."

Flora Tochi said:

"This look to me like it's before a successful surgery."

derricksaidimu said:

"I came to say that the lady understood the assignment but I see that you guys noticed it."

andrew_phiri said:

"She calculated the moves. beautiful nurses."

