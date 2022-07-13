A pretty lady who is clearly very talented has got the internet gushing after a video of her energetic dance moves was shared on Instagram

The lady identified as Kamo Wamabbw got fans asking for more after she stood in the middle of an expressway to show off her impressive talent

After the video was shared, dance lovers besieged it as it has got thousands of views even as they shower her with admiration and praise

A chubby dancer has been sighted in a viral video as she used her legs to do wonders, showing off impressive skills and choreographic artistry.

In the video which has got thousands of views on Instagram, the pretty lady identified as Kamo Wamabbw impressed dance lovers with the ease with which she carried her body.

Kamo shows that she is a good dancer. Photo credit: @kamo_wamabbw.

Dancing powerfully in the middle of the road

One major noticeable thing in the nice video is that she stood in the middle of an expressway where she danced so cutely.

As she danced and showed off her powerful skills, a few cars were seen zooming by but they did not distract her attention from the assignment at hand.

@kamo_wamabbw's impressive dance video was posted on Instagram by @sa_vibes.

Watch the video below:

Instagram users react

@hairgeniusss said:

"Her fit was cute and I’m trying that back kick and drop tomorrow."

@your_boyyy_buddieyy_ commented:

"At least she has the confidence to dance."

@indlovukazi_yezindlovukazi said:

"People hate to see happy big girls! This girl can move, and she is happy, there is absolutely nothing wrong with her. If you have something negative to say, then it's clear that you're the problem."

@toxickat01 reacted:

"My home. Town sweetheart we love you n we know how much you love yourself."

