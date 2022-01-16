A daring female employee took the trending Amapiano instrumental dance challenge to her place of work in a surprising fashion

The beautiful lady in heels showed off great dance moves after submitting a document at the office of her boss

Her employer looked stunned while she performed just as social media users who watched the video hailed the lady

A bold lady caused quite a stir at the office as she showcased her dance skill while jumping on the Amapiano instrumental social media dance challenge.

The female employee took her chances as she pulled a surprise dance performance before her boss.

Her boss seemed unperturbed Photo Credit: Screengrabs from video shared by @yabaleftonline

A video showing the incident which was shared by @yabaleftonline on Instagram recorded the elegantly dressed lady walking into her boss' office.

After submitting a document to her female boss, the lady in heels immediately broke into a dance while at the office's entrance.

She danced back and forth while maintaining balance in the heels.

Perhaps stunned by the lady's action, her boss stopped what she was doing to watch the performance.

Watch the video below:

Nigerians react

@olufemiabisoye stated:

"That's not a boss, that's a great leader. . Their is nothing she wants to be done by her subordinates that won't get done with love."

@crucifi_x thought:

"The boss is either her sister or friend …. Female bosses wey no get joy! They are always nagging and angry."

@officia_rich opined:

"People really have these kinds of jobs but I’m stock with one that l get sad everytime l remember l still have to go there to work."

@kemi_toriola stated:

"I’m sure those two have relationships beyond just work. It’s either her mom, her friend, her sister, or lover. One will apply."

@omo_tah_rah wrote:

"She must be really hard working and I am sure she brings out positive outcome to the organization."

