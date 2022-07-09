Recently, news went viral that some 40 students of Morehouse College, Atlanta USA arrived in Nigeria on a cultural tour of three cities

Now, an interesting video shared on Instagram by Morehouse College has shown the student performing an Igbo song in Enugu

The students are on a cultural tour in Nigeria during which they will be visiting three cities in the country.

The scintillating performance threw the crowd into a frenzy. Photo credit: @morehouse1867

Source: Instagram

Obi Dimkpa by Laz Ekwueme

It was recently reported in the media that 40 of the students said they traced their DNA to the Southeast of Nigeria. They equally took Igbo names at a ceremony in Enugu.

The latest video which was shared on Instagram by the Morehouse College shows the students performing "Obi Dimkpa", a song written by HRH, Igwe Lazarus Ekwueme, the monarch of Oko in Anambra state.

The performance was preceded by a scintillating Oja by Gerald Eze. The crowd went wild during the show.

Sharing the video, the college wrote:

"The Morehouse College Glee Club’s performances excite crowds as they continue their tour through Nigeria, commemorating the 50th anniversary of their first tour on the continent of Africa."

Watch the video below:

Instagram users react

@superstringlife commented:

"So awesome. Love to see us connecting with the diaspora."

@ogisooso said:

"Igbo to the world."

@pedrology11 commented:

"This was dope! Igbo Kwenu."

@baldheadslick asked:

"This is awesome! Can we know what language this is in?"

@k_chap512 commented:

"I love when we can take students to the motherland!! Great job as usual Glee Club."

@seafriendly said:

"Obi dimkpa! Chei I’m welling up here."

@egyptian_guru reacted:

"This makes my heart smile. Thank you all for representing!"

Source: Legit.ng