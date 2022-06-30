The importance of one aligning with its roots is very key and can be traced to one's rich culture and tradition

No fewer than forty American students took the Igbo names and claimed their ancestry to the Igbos in the southeast state

From the submission of the students at the official ceremony, their ancestral roots were traced down through the DNA tests

On Wednesday, June 29, forty students and faculty members from Morehouse College Glee Club in Atlanta, United States of America (USA), took Igbo names and declared their ancestry to the Igbos of southeast Nigeria.

The Punch reports that at an official naming ceremony held at the University of Nigeria, Nsukka, the students disclosed they traced their Igbo ancestral roots through DNA tests, which they described as reaching.

The traditional ruler of Ibagwa-Aka community in Igbo-Eze South speaks

The traditional ruler of Ibagwa-Aka community in Igbo-Eze South Local Government Area of Enugu State, HRH, Igwe Hyacinth Eze, performed the ceremony in conjunction with the Ohanaeze Ndigbo, the apex Igbo socio-cultural organisation.

Igwe expressed happiness over the reunion of the Igbo-Americans with their ancestral brothers, Vanguard reports.

The monarch makes promises

The monarch said he was also happy because of the spiritual, cultural and economic exchanges which would happen as a result of the reunion.

He added that he is willing to provide lands for those that are willing to live in his community.

