A beautiful black lady has taken to her official TikTok account to show off her very long hair to fans

In a video which she shared she was seen loosening her hair to reveal the full length which is truly massive

At a point, the pretty lady brought out an oil to rub on the hair which she referred to as her 'secret' product

In a video shared via her TikTok account, the lady was seen treating her hair with a product which she referred to as 'secret' product to long hair.

This was after several people begged her to make a video of herself treating her hair with the products she uses.

Beautiful black lady shows off extremely long hair, Photo Credit: Ramatoulayd

Source: UGC

After stretching her hair and combing it, she poured the oil on it and massaged it into her hair. She shared the Video via her TikTok handle @ramatoulayd.

People react to the video

The length of her hair has stunned people on social media who expressed their desires to possess such an attractive hair.

@edithihechi3 said:

"OMG !! I love this hair, is it possible for mine to be like this ?? ."

@nnnayaa6 reacted:

"What is the name of these magical oils, my love, and what is their name. Please help. Can we work together to promote these products in your name."

@queenmilano143 commented:

"sis where do you get oil you are using as well as conditioner oil as the hair because brittle and the hair is brittle, how do you do that?"

@lotto938 stated:

"Nawao God this is not fair na why give everything to one person? I love your hair sweetie ."

@yuliana__yael asked:

"what oil do you use to make your hair long please tell me what oil l really like your hair."

@johnfatima519 noted:

"w0w pls help me my hair is bad how nobi grow mine."

Source: Legit.ng