A video is currently trending on social media, and it captures the moment a lady suffered an embarrassing situation at an event

In the video, the lady, who is seen seated with two other ladies in uniform ensembles, throws her head backwards, causing her wig to fall off

Several internet users have reacted to the video, pointing out that her neatly packed hair reduced the embarrassment

For some people, one of the fears of rocking wigs is having to deal with the possibility of it coming off - worse off in public.

Well, this was the case with a lady whose experience has left social media users amused.

Internet users have reacted with amusement to the video. Credit: JGI/Jamie Grill

Source: Getty Images

In the video reposted on Instagram by blogger @chichi.the.ankara.chic, a lady is seen seated with two other ladies in uniform attires.

She is captured throwing her head backwards in laughter, leading to her braided wig falling off her head and revealing her neatly packed hair.

Check out the video below:

Social media users react to video

visto_a:

"At least her hair under matches the others . My son pulled mine off in a supermarket and my goodness the underneath was not ready for that scandal."

oppyjay_alaga:

"Moral of the day: comb ur hair well before you put wig on."

professor_bosified:

"She looks Even better without the wig."

opeyemisdiary:

"And her hair is neat.....some people can't survive that with what is beneath the wig."

fabrics_beestitchez:

"Just put the wig for bag jawe you are good to go."

uniks_o_closet:

"This happened to me b4 and I just kept the wig off. I no fit ki myself for hair weh no want respect me."

toniasaa:

"How can the wig fit with that kind of full beautiful hair underneath it, the wig kukuma gave way."

zinique_clothing:

"At least her hair looks neat and clean."

i_am__chioma:

" Abeg put the wig inside the bag and meuve."

Source: Legit.ng