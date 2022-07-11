A young Nigerian lady who always shows off her farming activities on TikTok has replied a social media user

The social media user wanted to dampen her passion as he said that the lady should leave farming because it is not lucrative

Many TIkTokers who watched the lady's response wondered why people think so lowly of farming when it gives food

A young Nigerian lady known as Gold Ike has given a video response to a man who said that she should leave farming for an immoral activity.

According to him, there is no money in farming. In replying to him, the lady sat down in a clip with a wrapper and shirt on.

The lady shows off money in video as a response to the man. Photo source: TikTok/@goldike0

Farming pays

She untied the knot at the end of her wrapper and brought out some naira notes in a very funny way.

The female farmer then went ahead to count them to show that no matter how small, farming still pays her bills.

Watch the clip below:

As at the time of writing this report, the video has gathered more than 1000 comments with thousands of likes.

Legit.ng compiled some of the reactions below:

Sylvester Ackon said:

"action speaks more than words."

Extraordina.ry said:

"Like seriously this girl is too beautiful I just wish she finds the right man that will value and take good care of her."

king_rozell said:

"that pocket hold better than mine lol."

Hans Patrick said:

"I love your style keep going stay natural."

SKY WEAPON said:

"best answer my dear buy more lands and see your pocket nest season."

elukaezenwa said:

"dont mind them oohhh.... i need garri in Lagos... yellow garri."

mimislicky said:

"Why do people think farmers are poor? Some of us na farm produce done carry us go far ooo, pay plenty of our bills."

Emmypounds3637 said:

"Don’t mind world people.continue with your hard work and God will bless the works of your hand and give u a better understanding husband."

Source: Legit.ng