A young man who is into street photography had a great encounter with some ladies whom he requested to photograph

Without any hesitation, the tall ladies obliged him and posed like professional models to get amazing shoots

People who watched their video said that the ladies are not only beautiful but built like runway stars

A street photographer, Jean Black, who goes around making photo requests from strangers has met two black tall ladies.

As they walked past him in a video, the man stopped the tall ladies, asking if he could take photos of them. When they asked him what it was for, he said he needed to showcase them on TikTok.

The ladies laughed when he said he wanted their photos to post online. Photo source: TikTok/@iamjeanblack

They look liked models

After laughing at the idea that he wanted to share their photos online, they however allowed him and gave him different poses.

With perfect physiques for the runways, many people said they must really be professional models.

Watch the video below:

As at the time of writing this report, the video has 1 million likes with thousands of comments.

Legit.ng compiled some of the reactions:

Andrew Tate said:

"They fr look like models."

KARMA said:

"They actually look like models for some luxury brands."

kaia said:

"please tell me they are models omg."

Gael Ga42 said:

"I think they are from south Sudan. one of the tallest people in the world."

tasmin howells said:

"surely we will see her on a runway after this."

Sarae said:

"I hateee pictures being taken of me but if I ever encounter Jean I for sure wouldn’t say no."

Win said:

"They look like models. Strong pretty features, darkskin tall and skinny. Should DEFFO model if they dont."

Nigerian lady who started small became a pro model

Meanwhile, Legit.ng earlier reported that a very tall Nigerian lady, Deborah Akanni, with an athletic physique, made it big on the international modelling scene.

Before the lady got her first break, she used to model on TikTok in a compound. In a video posted by her manager, Ikechukwu Urum, a collage of the lady's journey was shown.

At the beginning of the clip, the girl was filmed with many okadas in the background. Another part has her in a fitting black gown as she walked like a professional model toward the camera.

