A young Nigerian man paid his lover a visit to her workplace and recorded the funny thing that transpired

After spotting his girlfriend where she was preparing a meal, the man walked up to her and surprised her with a slap

The girlfriend had a look of disbelieve on her face, and many internet users gushed about how playful they are in their relationship

A man stirred hilarious reactions on social media after visiting his girlfriend at work and giving her a slap.

The Nigerian recorded the playful moment and shared it on TikTok.

He paid his girlfriend a visit at work. Photo Credit: TikTok/@worldof_moose

The short clip started with him being in a car where he announced his intention to go see his bae at work that day.

The young man captured the moment he arrived at her workplace to when he spotted her making a meal.

He drew closer and hit the lady on her face, leaving her in a state of confusion.

Responding to comments on the video, he stated that the slap was long coming from him.

"I was owing her that slap."

Watch the video below:

Social media reactions

Jesse Chuks said:

"The fact that his babe has work. Unlike the lot of you."

Alero❤️ said:

"Feminist be like: Just that small slap I'm out he's gon beat me up later."

Enzo Moore said:

"Guy u get mind oo slap girl for where hot ororo da."

Bella sure ✅ said:

"Na fight u go fight abi Na visit u really go for."

Amanda Anderson said:

"She cute asf... Dignity in labor screaming over her."

Societal_Menace said:

"Hope y'all find out ya related by blood."

