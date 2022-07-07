A Nigerian lady was really surprised after her lover took her to a POS store and told her to take any amount she wants

The young lady looked at him in shock before proceeding to take the ATM card from him to make the withdrawal

Social media users have reacted to the video with some of them insisting that the N25,000 she withdrew is too small

A video of two lovers at a point of sale (POS) store has stirred massive reactions from social media users.

Apparently, a Nigerian man took his pretty girlfriend to a POS store to bless her with some cash.

He gave her his automated teller machine (ATM) card and asked her to collect any amount she wishes to.

Man gives girlfriend ATM card to withdraw cash Photo Credit: @thatblackbwoyy

Source: Instagram

At first, the young lady was surprised and confused but later proceeded to take the ATM card from him.

PAY ATTENTION: Join Legit.ng Telegram channel! Never miss important updates!

After a little thinking, she decided to withdraw the sum of N25,000 from his account. The video was shared on Instagram by @thatblackbwoyy.

People react to the video

BrokeBoyGotPaid said:

"Na so one girl way never meet tell me say make I buy her 120k."

Official Mcstrings noted:

"To all guys out there making it seem as if money is easy to get all in the name of kinikan doings. God will punish y'all o."

Olakitan stated:

"Make I no try this with my wife. She fit collect money make I still dey owe bank."

Yemiwo reacted:

"Una sure this guy dey ok. Cause this one wey he dey shout no problem with low voice."

King Tayo commented:

"Trenches love dey sweet oooo. Na good girl Sha. She say she no dey do pass her boundary."

Relationship goals: Man gives girlfriend gifts in adorable video

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reportedly the expression of love is easily one of the things that can steer different emotions from members of the internet community.

Such is the case of a lovely video that was recently posted by an internet user on the micro-blogging platform, Twitter.

The individual identified as @Mavava101 shared a video on the social media platform that has been viewed over 12,000 times. Social media users loved the content and weighed in with their opinions.

Source: Legit.ng