Nigerian music went from imitating American hip hop to setting trends that become viral sensations online for weeks.

There have been instances where popular Nigerian musicians create catchphrases that become internet lingos. An instance is the expression "e choke". It all goes to show the influence they have on cultures.

These white people all have a deep love for Nigerian music. Photo source: TikTok/@heatherlovesafrobeats,@birovr, @eliasnoebel

In recent times, white people have shown their amazing love for Nigerian songs. In this report, Legit.ng will look at three instances when foreigners appreciated Nigerian music.

1. He sang Fireboy DML's Peru song

A white man who was at Ed Sheeran's concert at the Wembley Stadium vibed hard to Fireboy DML's Peru song.

The man filmed the moment, bumping his head side to side to show he was enjoying the song. Other people around him also danced along.

Many Nigerians who reacted to his video said that they would love to be at the same concert with him someday.

2. Lady loved Asake's PBUY

A young oyinbo amazed many people when she sang Asake's Peace Be Unto You (PBUY). She surprisingly went through the lyrics very well.

Despite being a foreigner, her pronunciations of Yoruba words got many Nigerians praising her attempt.

The lady's TikTok page is filled with her trying out different Nigerian songs.

3. He cried during Burna Boy's concert

A young oyinbo man could not control his emotions during Burna Boy's concert. He sang along before bursting into tears.

Seeing how passionate the young man was, the Last Last crooner brought him up on stage as a sign of recognition.

The oyinbo man later had a proper photo with Burna after the show. He also had backstage access.

Music as exports

It is necessary that Nigeria begins to look at other sectors in the country aside from crude oil to help the country's economy. The Nigerian entertainment industry could be supported greatly to become a beneficial source of income for the nation.

