Nollywood actress Joke Silva has taken her fans and followers on social media on a trip down memory lane ahead of hubby Olu Jacob’s birthday

The Nollywood actress dug deep into her archives for a 1986 throwback photo in which they were both spotted together

Silva explained that it was taken during a play performed in 1986, adding that the same play will be performed come December 2022

It has been a rollercoaster of nostalgic throwbacks with Nollywood actress Ajoke Silva who is preparing ahead for her husband, Olu Jacob’s 80th birthday celebration.

The respected movie star took her fans and followers on social media on yet another trip down memory lane.

Joke Silva shares epic throwback photo.

Source: Instagram

This time around, Silva dug deep into her 1980s archive and shared a photo which was captured during a stage play where she and her husband played Mary and Joseph.

According to the actress, the play was written by her legendary hubby and directed by Tunde Oloyede.

She added that it first premiered at the National Theatre Cinema Hall 2 in 1986, again in 1987 and 1993.

Interestingly, the play titled Holy Child will make a return in December 2022.

See her post below:

Social media users react

beadsbykunbyy said:

"While growing up i am always happy to see you both on our screen, my favourite artistes of all time especially pa olu Jacob cos he is such an handsome man."

crane_braids said:

"Wow…memories is what keeps and holds couples do..happy birthday sir..thank you for making a home a beautiful one to behold."

kemimercy said:

"This is pure Grace and Mercy. Big Congratulations ma... It's a success already and God continue to keep your home. AMEN."

moniquedvibe said:

"You Both are the biggest Inspiration we've ever had in the Industry, when people say marriage cant work between two in the Creative industry, I'm proud to show them my Mentors, that anything is possible, it's only a choice. I love you Mama and Papa.❤️."

yemisiwada said:

"Can’t wait!!! You too were magic together also on stage. You’ve been blessed my sister. ."

Source: Legit.ng