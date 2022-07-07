A white man has impressed many Nigerians on TikTok after he made deliciously looking jollof rice with fried plantain and chicken

After he was done cooking, he ate the food with his hand, saying using a spoon will tamper with the flavour

Many Nigerians on social media went to his comment section and praised him for his amazing cooking skill

A young white man has in a video showed off his culinary skill as he tried to cook Nigerian jollof rice.

He revealed that the attempt was based on a TikTok user's request who asked him to. The man made a video showing all the cooking process.

Many Nigerians said that he went about the cooking in a good way. Photo source: TikTok/@nurse.johnn

He ate with his hands

The man also made fried chicken and plantain to go with the meal. After the food was set, he dug in with his bare hand, abandoning the spoon.

He asked Nigerians who follow him to manage how the rice turned out as it was his first time trying to cook the meal. In his words:

"To all my Nigerian friends, I’m sorry if this doesn’t give justice to Jollof rice I tried. love you all xox."

People praised him

Many people said he did way better than some of them who have been making the food for years.

He said:

"Guys eating with hands is so much better it gives extra flavour to the food and you eat more than you can."

Watch the video below:

amburrr said:

"Pepper tight, pepper clean, pepper fresh."

Vera478 said:

"You brought tears to my eyes. Jellof tight, jellof clean, jellof fresh."

Zainab Yusuf said:

"As a Nigerian I approve!! This looks sooo good!"

Ofodile Chidera said:

"Nigerian here, you did better that I did during my first try."

your mom said:

"The only time I’ve seen nigerians and ghanians not beef over jollof rice."

Obatongboadura said:

"We Nigerian basically loves you."

Made by Anisa said:

"Still use hand chop am. I’m in love."

Dee said:

"WHATTTT. HE MADE BETTER JOLLOF THAN ME."

