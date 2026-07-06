A private chef went viral on TikTok after showing the elaborate meals he prepares daily for a family of seven

The video captured jollof rice, grilled meat, mashed potatoes and fresh zobo served at the family's glass dining table

The clip also promoted a culinary training programme inviting viewers to apply and become private chefs themselves

A private chef has caught the attention of TikTok users after sharing a glimpse into the meals he prepares for a family of seven, including a toddler and four other children.

The video, posted by culinary service page @rentachefng, follows the private chef through a full day of cooking, from scrambled eggs with berries and orange juice in the morning to a hearty spread of jollof rice, grilled meat and mashed potatoes later in the day.

A male private chef shares meals he cooks for a Nigerian family. Photo credit: @rentachefng/TikTok

Source: TikTok

Private chef shares meals made for family

In the clip, the man, dressed in an orange bandana, is seen washing his hands before heading outdoors to grill meat while a woman watches nearby. Indoors, two other chefs in white aprons branded "Chef" react animatedly to the cooking process, one covering her face and the other clapping in excitement.

The footage also shows a pot simmering on the stove before cutting to the family gathered around a glass dining table. A woman was also seen serving zobo, a popular Nigerian hibiscus drink, alongside fresh orange juice that was diluted for the toddler in the household.

Among the dishes highlighted in the video are a bowl of jollof rice served with a bone-in meat portion, and a more elaborate meal comprising mashed potatoes, herb-seasoned grilled meat and soup, all prepared specifically to feed the toddler and the four other children in the family.

The video closes with the private male chef walking past the exterior of a luxury home while carrying kitchen supplies. A caption on the screen invites viewers interested in the profession to train as private chefs and apply to join what was described as an "exclusive culinary journey."

Nigerians react to viral private chef video

The video sparked a wave of reactions from TikTok users, many of whom expressed admiration for the lifestyle and the culinary skills on display.

@Sparkles wrote:

"This are the real private chef."

unnamed commented:

"See lifestyle... we will all reach there amen"

@styled_by_baby_zee said:

"Na life I dey live so????"

@Betty observed:

"This family I've seen them hire so many private chefs. I'm wondering if that's what they like"

Watch the video that has social media talking about private chef life:

Lady shares experience with private chef

Meanwhile, Legit.ng reported that a Nigerian lady has shared an unexpected response from a female private chef after she and her sister tried to seek her service.

The lady claimed the private chef abruptly reacted in a certain way after discovering that the prospective clients were women.

Source: Legit.ng