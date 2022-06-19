A young white lady stirred massive reactions online with the way she sang Asake's new song, PBUY online

Many Nigerians who praised her wondered how she learnt the lyrics so fast when they are still trying to master it

There were those who said she won their hearts by singing a track they really love despite not being Nigerian

An Oyinbo lady whose TikTok page is filled with videos of her singing popular Nigerian songs has done again in a new clip.

The lady sang Asake's Peace Be Unto You (PBUY) word for word without skipping anything. She danced along on her car seat.

Many people were amazed that she already knows the song. Photo source: @asakemusic, TikTok/@heatherlovesafrobeats

She is good

Her pronunciation of the Yoruba words in the song is very commendable. There were people who said she learnt the songs so fast, considering the fact that PBUY just got released.

The lady's comment section has Nigerians praising her mastery of the song's lyrics.

Watch the video below:

As at the time of writing this report, the video has gathered thousands of views with over 200 comments.

Legit.ng compiled some of the reactions below:

Sheikh-Sanusi Salisu said:

"babe, try come to Lagos oo..."

She replied:

"I’m coming soon."

Ambrose wondered:

"How did you learn the lyrics before me."

am_favour said:

"as the song drop you posted it nice one."

Temple Bright said:

"Because I love my brothers song I will follow you lol."

Peter Piro said:

"How do you master this so quick."

user1380917071391 said:

"i love this, look gorgeous pretty."

T-Point said:

"Dis one shock me oooo."

horla said:

"See as you dey speak my language."

Rihannat said:

"Lyrics way I still dey try to memorize at least two lines, omoo u too much o."

