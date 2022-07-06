Two beautiful Nigerian ladies have tackled each other on Facebook over veteran Nollywood actor, Kenneth Aguba

An online battle has ensued between two ladies, Ella Ada and Anastasia Michael, who are hell bent on getting married to Nollywood actor, Aguba.

This is coming shortly after Ella Ada professed love for Aguba and promised to take care of him.

Anastasia who first declared interest to marry Aguba took to the comment section of Ella's post to warn her against her decision to marry Aguba.

Anastasia in her post, insisted that she met Aguba first and is definitely the legitimate wife of the actor.

Ella Ada wrote:

"I am ready To Marry The Homeless Nollywood Actor, Aguba. I heard that OPM is looking for a wife for Kenneth Aguba please man of God am ready to be his wife I promise to take good care of him wash his clothes serve him a nice meal please sir I am a wife material I'm ready to give him a child Sir @Aguella2022."

Reacting, Anastasia warned:

"Leave my husband alone. I saw him first and I am the legitimate wife."

Ella Ada fired back:

"He have to select which one he love me or you."

The comments of the two ladies were spotted on Instagram blog @mediagist.

People react to Ella and Anastasia's brouhaha

Chioma Smart said:

"once you have data with your smart phone, you are the happiest person in this country."

Ifynanya Nkem stated:

"Nothing wey person no go see."

Grace Chike noted:

"U really want to go below but the village people don't want you. zukwanNike Ella."

Obi Osita reacted:

"Annastasia Micheal No be small thing o, e choke ooo ‍♂️‍♂️."

