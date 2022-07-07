Ella Ada, the second lady who indicated an interest in tying the knot with Nollywood veteran actor Kenneth Aguba has reiterated her desire to be his wife

In a new video released some hours ago, the Igbo lady said that she is ready to satisfy OPM's terms and conditions

The young lady described Aguba as a young handsome guy who has all the qualities she wants in a man

A Nigerian lady, Ella Ada, has openly expressed her willingness to meet the terms and conditions laid out by Omega Power Ministries (OPM) for potential female suitors of Kenneth Aguba.

Her reiteration comes hours after OPM's General Overseer Chibuzor Gift Chinyere rolled out some conditions Aguba's suitors must meet, which include that such a one must live with the veteran for 10 years without separation.

Ella said she is ready to meet OPM's terms and conditions. Photo Credit: Ella Ada, Chibuzor Gift Chinyere

In a new video released on her Facebook page hours ago, Ella said Aguba is her spec.

In the over one-minute clip, the Igbo lady expressed her undying love for Aguba, stressing that he has all the qualities she wants in a man.

The full text of her new video captioned, 'Omega Power Ministry - OPM sir I will marry him I love him so much my 0815 917 0854' goes thus:

"Good morning. My name is Ella Ada. So, I saw this post online that our papa made online about Aguba that he gave terms and conditions about whosoever wants to marry the young handsome guy, that the person should indicate and call her number.

"So, papa, I want to marry him. As in, I love Aguba so so very much. I love Aguba so very much. I love Aguba so very much and I have agreed to marry him.

"He is my kind of man. He is my spec. He has everything that I need in a man. I love short guys. He has all the qualities I need in a man.

"Sir please, I want to marry him. I will agree with your terms and condition.

"I mean it. As in, I love Aguba so very much. My name is Ella Ada. Please sir, I want to marry him."

Social media reactions

Eze Chidimma Vivian Keren-happuch said:

"Chai my gender will never seize to disgrace themselves. Tufiakwa now he is handsome. Am ashamed of myself. God in my next world make me a man."

Iloh Chinenye said:

"So this girl is serious . Where were you all this time? See love proclamation Meanwhile I full ground dey watch the drama."

Nwanyị Bu Ife said:

"Zukwanuike nwa omekome .

"If all this is just for clout, God go p*rnish you be that, for making mockery of that man."

Okorie Chinemelum Favour said:

"Which one is time and conditions?Enugu girls wey be say nah them dey rush us Asin we be spec for where men dey una come dey misbehave dey fight up and down.

"Anyways congratulations Mrs Aguba."

Two Nigerian ladies fight for Aguba's love

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that two Nigerian ladies had engaged in an online battle for Aguba's love.

This is coming shortly after Ella Ada professed love for Aguba and promised to take care of him.

Anastasia, who first declared interest in marrying Aguba took to the comment section of Ella's post to warn her against her decision to marry Aguba.

Anastasia, in her post, insisted that she met Aguba first and is definitely the legitimate wife of the actor.

