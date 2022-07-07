Popular Nollywood actress, Doris Ogala is hitting out at one of his male colleagues, Benedict Johnson

The movie star in a series of post on Instagram referred to the actor as a snake and said he could kill with his many gossip

She further appeal to Uche Elendu who seemed to have warned her about the actor and promised to go on Instagram live to further drag him

It seems like the Nollywood industry is about to witness another major celebrity fight as actress, Doris Ogala seriously called out her male colleague, Benedict Johnson.

Doris took to her Instagram page to drop a series of posts slamming the actor and calling him names.

Doris Ogala drags Benedict Johnson. Credit: @dorisogala @benedictjohnson1

The actress admitted that another colleague, Uche Elendu had warned her about the actor as she confirmed that she has realised the truth and suggested that Benedict could kill.

She also called him a snake and a friend-enemy as she expressed shock by his actions.

Check out the post below:

In another post, she hinted that she would be going live on Instagram to further expose the actor and said he is full of envy.

Check out the second post below:

Nigerians react to Doris' rant

Social media users have reacted differently to Doris Ogala's rant calling out her colleague, Benedict Johnson.

Legit.ng picked some of the comments, read below:

Ezewilliams4:

"Talk wetin sup abeg no dey whine us."

Chiomskys_homes_interiors:

"Finally, there will be peace between Uche and you."

Jugy4love:

"But u were supporting him b4 nah. Thank God u know the truth now."

Celebs_critique:

"Lol. Uche don't fall for this trap oo, forgive her but don't take her back as a friend. My honest advise. She went overboard."

Tonto Dikeh arrives in Lagos for Kemi Olunloyo

Social media users across the country thought controversial actress Tonto Dikeh was joking when she announced that she would deliver slaps to Kemi Olunloyo.

Kemi and Tonto have been dragging each other on social media for a while before the actress decided to put an end to all talks and go the aggressive way.

The movie star revealed that she landed in Lagos for the sole purpose of meeting up with Kemi and promised to deal with her.

