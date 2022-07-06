A Nigerian lady, Ella Ada, has taken to her Facebook account to announce her decision to tie the knot with veteran Nollywood actor, Aguba

Her unexpected announcement is coming shortly after another lady showed interest in marrying Aguba and taking care of him for life

Ella Ada shared photos of herself sweeping, cooking and taking care of her compound and this stirred massive reactions online

A Nigerian lady identified as Ella Ada has stated that she is ready to get married to actor Aguba and give him children.

She made this announcement via her official Facebook page some moments ago.

Ella in her post, called on the founder of Omega Power Ministries (OPM), Apostle Chibuzor Chinyere to consider her as the wife of Aguba.

Recall, hours ago, Apostle Chibuzor promised to get a wife for actor Aguba, pay her bride price and sponsor the entire wedding.

Following his promise, two ladies have now expressed their desire to tie the knot with the popular actor.

People react to Ella's announcement

Zinny Smart said:

"Is a lie ..u don't love him .nah because of money u wan marry him..u want make opm reason ur matter..na lie..u won't marry that man..he deserves a gentle girl not someone that insult his fan careless . Bayii."

Emmy Gatuso reacted:

"Only comment she needs,but is not a bad thing to marry old man,what about regina daniel,is because the man is pore or what."

Echem Anthony noted:

"Fake life is not good madam we are going to get him an innocent woman from a responsible family you miss it."

Grace Chika commented:

"U really want to go below but the village people don't want you. zukwanNike Ella."

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that a pretty Nigerian lady, Annastasia Micheal Olamma, has openly expressed her desire to be the wife of once homeless Nollywood actor Kenneth Aguba

Olamma's declaration of love comes hours after Aguba's life experienced transformation thanks to OPM pastor who offered him an abode and covered his feeding for life.

In the course of the house gift to Aguba, the kindhearted pastor had promised to marry him a wife as well as cover the wedding costs.

