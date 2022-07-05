A video of a lady singing Mavin's Over*dose song has got people wondering how she pulled it off with such a good voice

During her mini-performance, a baby tried hard to make herself the centre of attention until she succeeded

TikTok users and Ayra Starr said that they could not just get tired of watching the young lady sing

A video showing a young Nigerian lady singing Over*dose by Mavin stars has got many people praising her.

While singing, she tried hard to keep a kid wanting to come in front of the camera at bay. Seconds into the performance, the baby was filmed dancing some metres away.

The baby succeeded in getting the lady's phone. Photo source: TikTok/@ijin_daaya

Source: UGC

Lady sings with a sweet voice

The kid later succeeded in getting a grip of the phone and kept smiling at the camera as the lady continued singing.

PAY ATTENTION: Subscribe to Digital Talk newsletter to receive must-know business stories and succeed BIG!

One of the musicians on the song, Ayra Starr, reacted to the video:

"Could watch this all dayyy."

Watch the video below:

At the time of writing this report, the video has gathered over 500 comments with thousands of views.

Legit.ng compiled some of the reactions below:

user5932278149038 said:

"You gained yourself a new follower, please another song."

user7461501264020PrincessElma said:

"Just wanna see that baby more please tag me on next post with her."

lifeofjules_j said:

"She understands the assignment more than you self... the way she took over."

Okeke Delight Onyinye said:

"The little girl was like 'give me the dam*n phone, these people need to see me'."

Emelda said:

"Awwwwwwn ur voice is so so amazing. I wanna duet it. Just followed u."

Nasseh said:

"So I guess I just watched this more than 25 times."

Kid sings Rema's Beamer

Meanwhile, Legit.ng earlier reported that a Nigerian kid amazed many people online as she sang Rema's Beamer song word for word with her sweet voice in a video.

With facial expressions that showed that she is confident about her ability to perform the song well, many people were taken by the kid's voice.

Hundreds of TikTok users stated that the kid is cute and intelligent at the same time. There were those who tagged Don Jazzy, saying the child would be resourceful if she is signed.

Source: Legit.ng