A young lady and her employee danced in a boutique as they created sweet moves to XAM's Gouatanamo

In the video the employer shared on her page, the salesgirl and her boss made a perfect choreography team

Mixed reactions trailed the video as people were divided over the use of the word she used to describe her worker

A video has shown a lady and her salesgirl jumping on a popular TikTok challenge and dancing amazingly.

In the clip shared by the employer, she stood in front of the worker as they choreographed XAM's Gouatanamo song.

The employer and the lady has much fun in the video. Photo source: TikTok/@ellaskinny

Source: UGC

Amazing dance team

Before the song came on, they were ready to move in sync. Their hand and head moves to the song's rhythm were perfect.

After posting the video, the lady said that she later realised the salesgirl even did better than her. Some people who commented on the video said she should not have used the word "salesgirl" but "staff".

Watch the video below:

compiled some of the reactions below:

Nattyogege said:

"Must u add sales gal to it?"

Celestine said:

"Some people and dumb thinking tho ..So sales girl is bad while sales manager, sales representative and all are good bcos it sounds like a big title."

Wigsbytiti stores said:

"My sales gurl doesn’t really mean anything thou... but as for me .. I use the word (my staff) even house maid I use (staff)."

TIAVIBEE said:

"Okay y’all in the comment section,,, how else do you want her to write Sales girl? Na to Dey call my cleaner madam like this."

Ganiyu Omoshalewa said:

"The salesgirl na TikToker no cap."

_precious said:

"Some of you are not even this free with your boss yet y'all are complaining she added sales girl."

Source: Legit.ng