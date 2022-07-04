Moment Nigerian Man Who Graduated Abroad Wears Isi Agu During Ceremony, Wife Screams His Name As He Dances
- A short video has shown the moment a Nigerian man, Raphael, danced towards the stage at his graduation ceremony
- The man's wife was so happy for his success that she could not stop screaming his name from where she was sitting
- Many Nigerians who reacted to his graduation video said that Raphael brought the Nigerian vibe to his ceremony
A video shared by a Facebook user, Jack Vince, has shown the moment a Nigerian man, Raphael, graduated from a university abroad.
During his graduation ceremony, the man did not walk to the podium when his name was called, he danced joyously.
He entertained many
Dressed in an isi agu jacket under his gown, his wife screamed his name from the crowd and she would not stop screaming.
The man shook his royal horsetail fly whisk during the show he put up. The whole crowd in the hall was entertained.
Watch the video here.
Legit.ng compiled some of the reactions below:
Nnenna Okoronkwo said:
"I'm just here grinning sheepishly like a fool and lapping up the video, love it!!"
Esther Mene said:
"I don't know why am shouting in my house. Congratulation. I really like love this."
Ozioma Izuora said:
"I have watched this like 5 times. Still loving it."
Philip Ikita said:
"Why don't our (Nigerian) universities make the roll call for each to walk out and be honored as a graduand? In other places, the convocation runs for 3, 4, 5 days, so each graduand is called to march out and receive his/her degree."
Bosede Abel said:
"Awwwwww!!! Beautiful. Congratulations."
Nine Nigerians graduate in Canada on the same day
Meanwhile, Legit.ng earlier reported that a dean of Law at the University of Calgary, Canada, Ian Holloway, went on Twitter to celebrate nine Nigerians who graduated on the same day from the school.
Sharing the good news on the social media platform, Ian posted a photo of a list containing their full names.
The successful Nigerians were: Oluchi Jennifer Chikioke, Ola Eke-Okoro, Maryam Wuraola Lawal, Toritsemofe Alexandra Mene, Emmanuel Uche Odum, Ifedayo Isaac Olanipekun, Ifeoluwa Tolulope Osunfisan, Olaitan Adeniyi Oyekunle, Olashegun Olayinka Tokode.
