Popular Fuji Maestro King Wasiu Ayinde Marshal Has Publicly Expressed His Love For His Wife, Emmanuella, in New Video

The Couple Were Seen Loving Up In New Video Contrary To Rumours of Issues in Their Marriage

Fans Have Since Been Reacting To The Video in Hilarious Ways As Many Believe It Was Just “For The Glam”.

Veteran Fuji musician, King Wasiu Ayinde Marshal, popularly known as KWAM 1 or K1 Da Ultimate, has assured his wife of his love for her and also declaring not to let her go.

As seen in a video making the round on social media, the Fuji maestro and his wife Emmanuella graced an event organised by a group of broadcast journalists in Abeokuta to commemorate the singer’s 50 years on stage anniversary.

The video which showed KWAM 1 and his wife all loved up had him pointing to his wife and singing, “She is my wife, I will never let go.”

See the video below:

Social Media Users React To Video

Some social media users have reacted to the video as some of them admired the beautiful couple, but a lot of them believed the singer was saying that because he was happy. Check out some of their hilarious reactions below:

autoscoutng:

"She no say na lie."

teni._.124:

"Na here we go siddon no be wasiu??? Ohk o."

osime_emmanuel:

"Baba go marry again jor."

ummul_mustaqeem31:

"Na today?"

anuolhuwapor:

"Hmmm, I pray ooo."

poster.africa

"Don't make promises when ur happy."

Bobo and Baby: KWAM 1 and New Wife Continue to Tension Nigerians As They Go on Lovely Date

Earlier, Legit NG reported that King Wasiu Ayinde Marshal popularly called KWAM 1 gave yet another lovely update on the special bond he shares with his new wife Emmanuella.

Following the celebration of his 65th birthday, the love birds treated themselves to a lunch date and the singer shared a video on his page.

Emmanuella made the video and she showed the spread before them while KWAM 1 carried on hungrily devouring his portion.

Fans of the singer could not help but gush over the lovely video as many commended Emmanuella

