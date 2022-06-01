Many Nigerians were in a celebration mood as the dean of law faculty at the University of Calgary, Ian Holloway, released a list of nine Nigerian graduates

Ian who tagged the Nigerian government in his tweet said that the Nigerians all graduated from the university on the same day

Among those who rejoiced at the news were Twitter users who said if young Nigerians are given better opportunities, they will perform well

A dean of Law at the University of Calgary, Canada, Ian Holloway, has gone on Twitter to celebrate nine Nigerians who graduated on the same day from the school.

Sharing the good news on the social media platform, Ian posted a photo of a list containing their full names.

Many Nigerians rejoiced at the big news.

Source: Twitter

Nine successful Nigerians

The successful Nigerians are: Oluchi Jennifer Chikioke, Ola Eke-Okoro, Maryam Wuraola Lawal, Toritsemofe Alexandra Mene, Emmanuel Uche Odum, Ifedayo Isaac Olanipekun, Ifeoluwa Tolulope Osunfisan, Olaitan Adeniyi Oyekunle, Olashegun Olayinka Tokode.

Many people thronged Ian's comment section to celebrate the graduates.

See the list below:

Legit.ng compiled some of the reactions below:

@Toluwanimioluw3 said:

"Nigerians at it again."

@adedunke_ said:

"Nigerians be making us proud."

@J_Chiemeke said:

"Wild. See, all you have to do is get out of this place. The greatness go burst out like puberty pimples."

@CAI_Capital said:

"Congratulations to these brilliant scholars."

@MealdredO said:

"There is a reason he tagged Nigerian government! Do the needful so your young people can stay home. The brain drain is on another level."

@showdop said:

"Had a conversation yesterday with a Ghanaian in Medical school and he had nothing but good things to say about young Nigerians."

@r4ntingeddy_baq said:

"My people go milk this tweet. As they rightly should lol."

@raymonde1999 said:

"The good things you will hear about Nigerians, unlike the rouges that pose like a leader."

First-class graduate got US attention

Meanwhile, Legit.ng earlier reported that a brilliant Nigerian man, Olowookere Victor Oluwaferanmi, who was praised on Wednesday, January 19, for his academic achievement got a big offer.

In an earlier report, the young man revealed how he made eight A's in his WAEC before going ahead to bag first class in engineering at the university level with a CGPA of 4.86/5.00.

While people were in his comment section praising him, an American government organisation called EducationUSA Abuja reached out to him.

