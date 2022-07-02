A young man has made a funny video highlighting the relative security abroad when compared to Nigeria

The young man said that he could walk freely abroad despite the fact that it was midnight but he would not dare do such in Osogbo

People who reacted to his clip agreed with his submission as some said it not even safe to walk in other states in Nigeria

A young Nigerian man has released a short video on TikTok of himself and a lady walking in the street abroad.

The man said that it is 12:30 midnight and they are walking freely without anybody stopping them. He said he would not dare such in Osogbo, the capital of Osun state.

The young man said he can walk freely abroad unlike in Osogbo. Photo source: TikTok/@pappytee0

Source: UGC

Security men would have stopped me

The man stated that if he walks at such a time back home in Osogbo, security men would have abruptly stopped him for moving at an "ungodly" hour.

As he was talking to the camera, the lady holding on to him could not stop laughing. He funnily prayed that Nigeria will be better someday.

Watch the video below:

As at the time of writing this report, the video has stirred massive comments with over 100,000 views.

Legit.ng compiled some of the reactions below:

Larababy said:

"The guy nah original omo osogbo."

legitdecors said:

"i swear the osogbo so accurate."

Caveman said:

"Lagos is like this too."

Azeez Habeeb575 replied:

"go waka for oshodi 12:30 if you no go collect woto woto."

chocolate@beauty said:

"is true ooo it has happened to me b4."

Adejoke said:

"I swear uou will know comfirm Omo Osogbo no dull ham nah original omo osogbo."

Ejanla said:

"Walai nah lie I dy osogbo I dy waka anytime I swear."

Tiwa_urfavyrn said:

"The osogbo for me cuzzzz 9pm everywhere go dun quiet."

Source: Legit.ng