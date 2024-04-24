A Nigerian lady has shared a video showing the moment she used her father as a mannequin for her wig

The hilarious video showed her father putting on the wig while she used a straightener to make it look better

Her father’s facial expression while wearing the wig sparked lots of hilarious comments from netizens

Nigerians have been praising a Nigerian father over his amazing display of support for his grown-up daughter.

The happy lady shared a video showing the moment her father agreed to take the position of a mannequin.

Dad puts on daughter's wig in video

The daughter identified on TikTok as @__favy__ was seen straightening the wig which was placed on father's head.

Her father beamed with smiles on his face as his daughter used a straightener to work on her wig.

She captioned the video:

“POV-I tried using my dad's head to stretch my wig and got this reaction.”

Reactions as dad wears daughter's wig

Netizens on TikTok applauded the lady’s father for being supportive to his daughter.

sweetiecake reacted:

“I do this to my son he is 6. He makes exact same facial expressions.”

@Pretty Queen4106 said:

"God really bless some people with father, I don't even understand what I have here at home. Should I call him my neighbor?"

@jummy Kay said:

“The man is handsome o. Thumbs up to all the supportive dads out there.”

@akuomam4 said:

“Chaii ur dad is patience but which kind foundation u run for face naa nwa daddy.”

Omoologo reacted:

“This generation of youths no be anybody mate.”

@kushmoneyrophygold said:

“Baba no wan see himself for mirror again be like no be poprisky be diz I reject it ijn I no go end in jall.”

_S4stephanie said:

“My dad will burn the hair and throw away the stretcher.”

