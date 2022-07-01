So many things can cause noticeable transformation in a woman ranging from make-up, pregnancy and even growth.

Some women in Nigeria have left people in awe with their epic transformation which was caused by different factors.

Surprising transformation of ladies Photo Credit: @Jenau07 / Pretty Linar

In this article, Legit.ng revisits the stories of three women whose physical change stunned people online.

1. Pretty Linar

Linar made headlines on almost all social media platforms after she shared throwback photos of herself.

The photos shocked everyone due to the very visible change in her skin tone.

Linar who looked really dark in her throwback photos is currently a light skinned girl and no one would have imagined that she would transform so much within a few years.

She however confirmed that she bleached her skin while revealing that her boyfriend applauds her all the time for her 'bleaching game'.

2. Jena Ugbeji

Jena trended massively and gained many followers on TikTok after sharing photos of her pregnancy transformation.

Her before and after photos were so shocking that some social media users declared her as the winner of the pregnancy challenge on TikTok.

In one of the photos, she looked so dark as she stood beside the hospital bed while showing off a hand sign.

3. Tee Gold Makeover

An epic video released by Teegold Makeover on TikTok captured the moment a lady's face metamorphosed into a smooth-looking one with makeup.

The starting of the video showed her normal face which looked really rough with black spots.

However, moments later, the makeup artist completed the job; her face looked all shinny and all her facial spots covered.

