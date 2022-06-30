A video of a Nigerian bride cutting meat on her wedding day has surprised people on social media

In the viral video, the bride was seen all smiles as she cut the meat in the presence of onlookers

Nigerians have penned down hilarious comments as some noted that she is already supporting her husband

A Nigerian couple have become the topic of discussion after a funny video surfaced social media.

Apparently, the groom who's a meat seller, decided to take his wife to the market on their wedding day.

Just after saying their vows, the meat seller and his bride marched to the market where she practiced how to cut meat.

In the viral video making rounds online, the bride was spotted looking so excited as she cut the meat with a machete.

People who were present at the scene watched the couple do their thing and the video was shared on Instagram by @gossipmilltv.

People react to the video

Andre Abas said:

"This is not what I want for myself please. Is this for views or what cause what is this?"

Winniefred Jacks

"See as she dey smile oooooo. Which kind thing be this abeg?"

Chidimma Anastasia reacted:

"Must it be on her wedding day? I no understand this one at all o."

Kaima Saidu:

"Nothing person no go see for this world oooo. Wetin be this one again."

Karyn Harold commented:

"Mr and Mrs abattoir. She is being a good wife and companion. "

