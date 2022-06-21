A Nigerian lady identified as Jenau07 on TikTok has shared a photo slide revealing how her body transformed during pregnancy

The proud mother who recently welcomed her baby girl has gotten a lot of views from people on TikTok after sharing the photos

Some social media users refered to her as the winner of the pregnancy transformation challenge because her physical change was epic

A Nigerian lady, Jenau, recently joined other mothers to show off the changes she experienced in her body due to pregnancy.

Her photos were so captivating that some social media users awarded her as the winner of the challenge.

In the photo slide which she shared via her official TikTok account, she looked so different before pregnancy and after.

Woman shares pregnancy transformation photos Photo Credit: @Jenau07

Source: UGC

One of the photos showed her looking so dark as she stood beside the hospital bed while showing off a hand sign.

Jenau said she used to be the one laughing at pregnant women until life played one on her.

In another video, she showed her babygirl whom she revealed fought hard to survive against all odds.

People react to the video

@ayuuun145 said:

"It hit you and then it slapped you and hit you again ."

@queenroro045 reacted:

"The pregnancy nose I don't know why our nose has to get so big lol that had to be a girl child ."

Angel Khaleed said:

"Omo na you win the pregnancy challenge ooo. No cap."

@shanecetv commented:

" it really humble you darling I don't know why during pregnancy our nose of to Increase ."

Sammy Delight said:

"This has to be the funniest I have ever seen. All hail the winner."

@krystinaxo6 added:

"It happened to me and my friend too! Pregnancy glow? No… pregnancy nose yes…."

Daniela Chisa wrote:

"I went to your page to see your real pictures and I shouted Jesus. What a life."

@starsmoon57 asked:

"Was you carrying a boy? They say if your Nose goes to that shape it means you carrying a boy ."

Source: Legit.ng