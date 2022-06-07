The transformation of a lady's spotty face to a glossy-looking one has got people talking about her makeup artist

Many social media hilariously said the creativity of makeup artist to conceal facial faults should not make them see heaven

Among those who reacted to the lady's video were people who believed she bears a striking resemblance to Bobrisky

A short video shared by Teegold Makeover on TikTok has shown how a lady's face was transformed into a smooth-looking one with makeup.

At the start of the video, the lady showed all sides of her face in front of a camera. Some seconds after, her face came all shinny and all her facial spots covered.

Many people were wowed by the lady's new looks. Photo source: TikTok/@teegold150

Source: UGC

She looks different

Many people were amazed that her face could be transformed to the extent that she became unrecognisable.

There were also some TikTok users who jokingly said that makeup artist will not make heaven easily.

Watch the video below:

As at the time of writing this report, the video has over 20,000 likes with more than 3,000 comments.

Legit.ng compiled some of the reactions:

tochi joked:

"I don see bobrisky makeup artist."

diana_baby_ said:

"Her after Look so much like bobrisky."

btb0060 said:

"Them suppose arrest this makeup artist, what if my brother mistakenly meet her."

ChuksLegit said:

"Chaiii. Nah For Swimming Pool I go dey Find Girlfriend ooo."

barbie said:

"omo I shock after come be like past tense."

PHEMZYPORCH said:

"imagine say rain start to dey fall when she dey on bike."

saina said:

"Best place to meet your girl is no where but the swimming pool."

Source: Legit.ng