A young lady has shed light onthe right way to care for babies by using a doll as a demonstration object

The 'nurse' showed how mums have been getting it wrong with breastfeeding babies and demonstrated the right way it should be done

Others baby care methods she showed in the enlightening video include how to clean the face and give the newborn water

A lady who is reportedly a nurse has stirred mixed reactions as she showcased the many wrong ways mums have been caring for babies.

Using a doll, the lady first showed the right way of breastfeeding a baby and it revealed that it is wrong to do it with the newborn lying flat on the adult's laps.

She demonstrated the right way to breastfeed using a doll. Photo Credit: TikTok/@gmyddlel93

In a viral TikTok video, she put the doll in a slated position by supporting the kid with her left leg crossed on the other.

In giving babies water, she showcased that it is a wrong practice to just put the water in the kid's mouth while the baby lays flat.

She again carried the doll and pretended to feed it with water.

On playing with babies, she marked as wrong the practice of throwing kids up and catching them by the arms or sides.

Social media reactions

Emerald Judith said:

"Haven't given birth tho... but have learn for my future."

user2467856998348 said:

"Sometimes they need all a that hard playing."please like isare Wax bdn said:

"Sometimes they need all a that hard playing."

mikenandreka said:

"You didn’t even open the cap and everyone knows it’s not a baby."

lakhandhi said:

"Good to know the thing's how to take care of new born babies it's appreciated for creator."

