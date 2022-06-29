While growing up, Laura Emi-Suku had always dreamt of becoming a journalist and would have read it at Obafemi Awolowo University, Ile-Ife, but for her dad who chose international relations for her instead.

Now a married lady with three kids, the young Nigerian lady who graduated with a 3rd class has not given up on her journalism dreams. In this exclusive interview, she tells Legit.ng about her dreams, regrets and burning desire to still be an On-Air Personality (OAP).

Laura Emi-Suku had always wanted to be a journalist.

OAP hopeful Laura Emi-Suku hated teaching but it is what she does now

Laura said she got married immediately she graduated from the university and ''practically did her NYSC in her husband's house."

She has however not recorded success in the labour market as she has been unable to do anything financially rewarding with her degree or get a job as most companies or organisations don't consider 3rd class graduates.

In a LinkedIn post she made to tell her story, the Rivers state indigene said she had to go into the teaching profession - an occupation her mum did but she hates. She said the salary is even poor.

Laura shares why her dad didn't want her to be a journalist

Still in the LinkedIn post, the 32-year-old stated that her dad had the best of intentions in making her read international relations instead of mass communication she wanted.

According to Laura, her dad dissauaded her by saying journalists die early owing to the dangers that comes with the job.

"My Dad choose this course for me because he felt he was making the best decision for me but I wanted to study (Mass Communication )it has always been my dream to be a journalist.

"My father claimed that journalists die early because they are exposed to a lot danger while working so I gave up and choose his own direction."

Why a bright Laura finished with a 3rd class

Speaking with Legit.ng's Victor Duru, the OAP enthusiast said that some of her sad ordeals with some lecturers back in school contributed to her 3rd class finish.

Laura said she aced her WAEC examinations in one sitting as a bright student and had high hopes of replicating such stellar performance in the university, but that wasn't the case.

While stating that she isn't proud of the 3rd class finish, Laura added that 'God took control eventually.' She said:

"...Well that (her 3rd class finish) was because my lecturers were on my case.

"I can’t forget my History 110.

"A lecturer who practically told me that I will keep coming back until I slept with him.

"Then my supervisor was another bigger problem.

"My mum had to come to school to beg him to let me graduate.

"Also my psychology lecturer is included too.

"So many (issues with lecturers) but God took control eventually, unfortunately I graduated with a 3rd class.

"I am not proud of it, I was a bright student in secondary school I never had to seat for wasce twice.....with that spirit I felt university was going to be a done deal but I was wrong."

Laura's dream of becoming a journalist still alive

But for finance issues and other challenges, Laura said she would have done a post graduate degree in journalism.

While that didn't work out, the determined lady in 2020 took a daring step and acquired a certification in broadcasting presentation.

And she says with her clear voice and performance skill, she would be a perfect fit in the entertainment desk of any media organisation that would employ her.

"I am open to work on the entertainment area. I have performance skill and clear voice. I have good research and interviewing skills.

"In 2020, I was able to go for a certification on Broadcasting Presentation and I was happy I did take that bold step. Although I have not been able work as an OAP(On Air Personal) but I am hoping to by his grace. I am currently job hunting."

Laura has an important advise for parents on their kids' career paths

Drawing lessons from her own experience which she still regrets, Laura said that if she was opportuned to give a speech before parents she would tell them not to force career choices on their kids.

"My advice to parents is allow your children choose their own career paths. You as the parent is only there to direct them with their decisions.

"Kids who tend to choose their career paths in life succeeds more because they have passion for what they are doing. Please, parents just pray for them and watch them become great achievers,'' she said.

