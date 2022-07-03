A Nigerian lady has made a hilarious video showing how she had a high expectation before coming to Canada

The lady said that despite the hope of sending many vehicles home in months, paying rents has been a big struggle

Many people who reacted to the video shared similar experiences and how they have been dealing on how to send money home

A Nigerian lady, Bimbo Grace Kolawole, has in a very funny video revealed how high her expectation was before she migrated to Canada.

In a clip layered with words, it stated that she thought she would send three cars and four buses home before moving to Canada.

Reality check

On getting there and reality dawning on her, she has been struggling to pay rent and bills after two years of relocation.

The way she laughed in the video made everything so funny. Many Nigerians thronged her comment section to share similar experiences.

Watch the video below:

As at the time of writing this report, the video has gathered over 1400 comments with hundreds of shares.

Legit.ng compiled some of the reactions below:

Rebel Radycs said:

"lol maybe you don’t the required papers or you didn’t have a good education or you are too proud to hustle or learn new skills or lazy, which one?"

Dela Dela said:

"The saga and struggles of immigrants. Only Good knows our silent cries."

user4524981714698 said:

"it's not rosy anywhere but people do not just understand."

Cleo Nomzy Phillips said:

"My dear, we even block some relatives on our status, they see you drinking Fanta by the grace of God and begin askin for small $$."

Grace said:

"When you realize the only way to send 3 cars and 5 buses in six months is if you robbed a bank."

Anne Nyaga said:

"I was saying the 1st year I will buy an acre of land... until now not an 1/4."

Living in UK is overhyped

Meanwhile, Legit.ng earlier reported that a Nigerian lady working as a nurse in the UK said that living and working in the country is overhyped and it is not as many fantasise about it.

In a TikTok video, the lady said that after seeing her salary and the bills she has got to pay from it, she became very sad.

The lady then went ahead to say that rent, taxes, and other bills always eat too deep into her income.

