Big Brother Naija 2021 ex-housemate Maria has dropped a statement concerning claims that her current lover used to be someone's husband

The reality star on Twitter revealed that she has been quiet on the issue because she has been respecting the people involved

Maria also added that she has no reason to sleep around because she is well catered for by her man and her family members

Big Brother Naija ex-housemate Maria Chike Benjamin has finally decided to put a stop to the allegations of snatching another woman's husband.

The reality star trended months ago after news broke out that her current lover Kelvin was married with kids.

Maria says she did not snatch Kelvin or sleep with any pastor. Photo credit: @mariachikebenjamin

Source: Instagram

I did not ruin any home

Maria in a series of posts on Twitter noted that she has been pushed to address the issue and will do it just once.

According to her, she did not ruin anybody's home and she has been quiet on the issue because she has been respecting the people involved.

Maria also revealed how honest she is with her partner that even when she was accused of sleeping with a pastor, they both laughed over it.

She continued by saying that she has no intentions of becoming a 'runs' girl as many predicted because her man looks after her as well as her family, and she works hard too.

"And I’m going to address this once and only this once, I’ve been quite on the whole husband snatcher issue, I DID NOT ruin any home, my silence is for the best of so many people involved. That I haven’t said my peace doesn’t make me weak, I am respecting so many people involved."

View the tweets below:

The reality star said she will always be happy and nobody should try to stop her from enjoying herself.

Nigerians react to Maria's tweets

@RabiMuhammed72:

"Stop this Maria, who are you explaining your self to biko? They are not worth it. Do your do let them talk."

@Ogiso_Nozino:

"You snatch person husband or you nr snatch person husband?"

@HunnayComb:

"‘Only thing I got here, we really breathe each other’s air day in and day out and no room for dishonesty’ This is all that matters❤️"

@love_ibanga:

"You deserve all these enjoyment and more. Maria, your happiness is your first and only priority! Don’t let anyone take that away from you"

@RabiMuhammed72:

"Na "if i ever chop breakfast i'll chop with ice cream" ❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️"

Maria and Angel drag each other over escapades with men

The Big Brother Naija reunion show was a dramatic one as the ex-housemates did not spare words or actions.

In an episode sighted online, Maria and Angel had a moment where they decided to drag each other over their escapades with men.

Angel called out Maria for being a patriarchy princess and also pointed out the fact that she was publicly dragged for sleeping around with a married man.

