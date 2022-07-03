A young lady has got many people praising her online after she shared a video showing her selling charcoal without shame

Many people who reacted to her video said that she is the kind of girl who is a good material for a relationship

Hundreds of social media users also prayed for her, asking God to grant all her heart desires and move the lady to the next level

A video of a young Nigerian lady eating in the market while trying to sell her bags of charcoal has stirred massive reactions.

In the clip, the lady tried to hide her face from the camera as someone was filming her. She smiled shyly.

She is not ashamed of her business

At a point, she playfully warned the person behind the camera and laughed more. When the person was not going to back up, she jokingly tried stone the person a piece of charcoal.

Many people who rushed to her comment section said they loved that she does not feel ashamed about what she does for a living.

Watch the video below:

As at the time of writing the time of writing this report, the video has gathered over 2 million views with thousands of reactions.

Henry Agyeman882 said:

"Marriage material; she go do what ever job necessary to support her man succeed. Not many youth would proudly do this job.. love u hun."

jahcure06 said:

"I will call you ALL WEATHER bcose you comfortable in all situations."

Obasi Chima said:

"One day picken wa he mama dey sell Charcoal go wear White clothes and he no go Stain. keep it up one love."

Rich forever 2525 said:

"dear may God fullfil your heart desires."

hassanoziljunior said:

"Don't be shame sister your beauty is naturally and you beautiful."

likklepablo esco said:

"U wanna b happy in a relationship this is the type of girl u need."

larryamboka said:

"you're soo beautiful my dear."

Graduate became charcoal seller

Meanwhile, Legit.ng earlier reported that a young lady who graduated from the university showed the turn her life took despite the degree she earned through hard work.

Jumping on a popular trend on TikTok, the lady shared her matriculation photo and a video of her packing charcoal for sale.

In the clip, the lady sat on a low stool as she made the charcoal ready for customers. Many took to her comment section to wish her well.

