The story of a young lady, Sandra A Martey, who willed up the courage to dump the course she never loved has inspired many

After many carryovers studying mathematics and economics, the lady dropped out and whiled away time acting

On discovering she is passionate about PR, Sandra enrolled in the university again and bagged a first-class degree

A young lady, Sandra A Martey, has been celebrated on LinkedIn for excelling in the path she chose for herself.

Writing about her on the platform, Edward Asare revealed that the lady spent 10 years to get a degree, adding that when he was in 100 level at the University of Ghana, Sandra was already in 400 level.

Many could relate with the lady's story as they also shared similar experiences. Photo source: LinkedIn/Edward Asare

It was not her choice

Studying mathematics and economics, the lady never liked the course. According to him, Sandra kept trudging with it because it was what her dad wanted.

The young lady really wanted to read business administration. She had many carryovers as her mates graduated before her. She eventually gave up and dropped out.

She started afresh and won

Out of school, Sandra became a stage play actress and soon discovered her love for Public Relations (PR). Sandra applied to the University of Professional Studies in Accra and started afresh.

That particular decision changed the course of her life totally. She graduated with a first-class in 2021 and became the valedictorian of her class.

Legit.ng compiled some of the reactions to her story below:

Madam Akosua Addobea said:

"I read mathematics too in Legon to admit the course is very hard which will leave you depressed all the time."

Weeh Addoquaye said:

"That's a part of my story too . Read Economics with Mathematics because that's what my father wanted. Struggled through it and barely came out with some shred of intellectual dignity. Although I did not redo my degree I used that experience to strive to keep reaching for bigger and higher heights. I share in her strength , determination and perseverance."

Agbo Obinnaya said:

"One thing about true-life stories, like this one, is the fact that we are aware that this could be us at any point in our lives and that's why it inspires us to rise above any obstacles or situations we find ourselves."

