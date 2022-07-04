A beautiful lady, Oyin Olukotun, has shared her joy after graduating from Cambridge with a first class degree in Law

Sharing her story via LinkedIn, Oyin revealed how she missed her grades to get into Combridge three years ago

Fortunately, she subsequently gained the admission, worked hard and has now graduated with a first class

A Nigerian lady identified as Oyin Olukotun has narrated her inspiring story after graduating from Cambridge university with a first class degree in Law.

Accoriding to Oyin, three years ago she had applied to study Law in the same school but sadly missed her grades.

She refused to relent and tried again another time. It worked for her and she got into the school.

Lady bags first class in Cambridge Photo Credit: @Oyin Olukotun

Source: UGC

In her words:

"3 years ago I missed my grades to get into Cambridge. Today I graduate from Cambridge with a First Class degree in Law."

Oyin suffered imposter syndrome

The young lady said she suffered imposter syndrome (the persistent inability to believe that one's success is deserved or has been legitimately achieved as a result of one's own efforts or skills).

In her words:

"Having felt imposter syndrome regularly throughout the degree to placing within the top 15% of my cohort, I have achieved what my 16 year old self could only dream of and am extremely proud of my achievement.

I could not have completed this degree without the encouragement and support of my friends, family and pastoral support at my college. I remain eternally grateful. I now look forward to starting Thursday and Friday with CMS Academy tomorrow✨."

Reacting to her story, Nikki Alvey said:

"Amazing achievement. Well done! My daughter is applying to study Law at university right now, any application tips?"

Cecily Jones reacted:

"So proud of you! You’re an inspiration to our faightrr we s and dibs who’ve been told they can’t achieve their goals! Congratulations."

Olujumi stated:

"Congratulations."

Amoyah Blessing commented:

"Congratulations my courageous lady. Please i want to discuss with you. Accept my connection."

Source: Legit.ng