A Nigerian man who developed a Mobile application game ‘Chike’ on iOS device, Emmanuel Opara has disclosed that his interest in computer began while he was 9 years old.

The Nigerian-American made this exclusively known to Legit.ng via whatsapp platform on Saturday morning.

The 32-year-old programmer explained that he used to dismantle things like radios, cable boxes, phones and put them back together at that age.

First Nigerian to develop mobile app Photo Credit: Legit.ng

Source: Original

The Computer-Guru recalled dismantling his father’s working radio and putting it back together but was severely flogged.

Emmanuel became fatherless at 10

While revealing his background, he stated being from a humble home and lost his dad at age 10 but his mother fought all through to ensure he was educated.

“I think my interest in computer began when I was nine years old. I developed my first game app, ‘Chike’, and was launched on Apple’s iConnect in 2015, making me the first Nigerian to develop and design a mobile game app on an iOS device.

“I used to dismantle things like radios, cable boxes, phones and put them back to together.

“I remember disassembling my father’s working radio and putting it back together. I was flogged for that.

“I grew up with just my sister. It was just the two of us. My family didn’t have much, but my mother made sure we went to school.

“We were okay as a family but not as okay as the average family of today.

“I was 10 years old when my father passed away. Things got tough, but God saw us through till this day.” He stated.

On his interest in education, The IT Expert traced it to his parents who were both teachers, citing an instance of being flogged having taken fifth position in a class of 37 pupils.

Emmanuel noted that education should be more important than anything else in any country.

“My parents were both teachers; they taught mathematics and sciences.

“They both made education a priority for me that when I came fifth in a class of 37 pupils (students), I was flogged and starved that evening.

“Education should be more important than anything else in any country.” Emmanuel said.

Source: Legit.ng