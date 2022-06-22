A talented dancer known on TikTok as DancingsFinks said he found some American soldiers and decided to dance for them

The dancer who has a very flexible body behaved like a robot, twisting his body in a manner that got the soldiers entertained

The interesting video has garnered 6 million likes on TikTok as it has left many users in total awe and amazement

A young man with an amazing talent has been seen in a viral video dancing in front of American soldiers.

The video shows the man performing a moonwalk made famous by Michael Jackson much to the admiration of the soldiers.

The dancer entertained the American soldiers in a special way. Photo credit: @dancingsfinks.

Source: UGC

Flexible body

The talented dancer identified on TikTok as Dancingsfinks said he found the soldiers in Poland and decided to perform for them.

PAY ATTENTION: Share your outstanding story with our editors! Please reach us through info@corp.legit.ng!

He wrote while sharing the video:

"I found American soldiers in Poland so I did freestajlo with them."

The man dripped so much talent and confidence on the dancing floor. He also has incredible energy judging by the way he twisted and moved his body like a robot.

He moved close to a soldier and gave him a hi-five and then also saluted like a trained military man.

From the smiles on their faces, it was obvious that they were hugely entertained by the young man.

Watch the video below:

TikTok users react

@ said:

"That was smoooooothhh."

@papski commented:

"Never heard this song since high school for breakdance."

@damsofunnybro said:

"Thank you for your service."

@gladysshiku reacted:

"The spin and the moonwalk got me."

@MummahMia said:

"A free incredible show! Phenomenal!"

@Artemis commented:

"Total respect to you my friend."

@Ahnafabid reacted:

"My knees hurt watching this."

AMazing soldiers gather, sing and dance inside bush in viral video

In a related story, Legit.ng reported that soldiers were seen dancing inside the bush with so much excitement.

A viral video shows them as they gathered under a tree to sing and dance with a lot of joy. They danced so aggressively and in groups.

It was not known why the soldiers were celebrating, but those who reacted to the video said the soldiers are good native steppers.

Source: Legit.ng