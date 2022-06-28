A male dancer caught the attention of guests at a wedding occasion he performed in with an incredible stunt he pulled

In a video making the rounds, the dancer carried a lad and chair at the same time with his mouth

Social media users who watched the video remarked that it won't have been possible without the involvement of black magic

Mixed reactions have trailed a trending video of a dancer carrying a lad on a chair with his mouth.

The incident which happened at a wedding occasion was shared on Instagram by @instablog9ja.

He danced with a lad on a chair on his mouth Photo Credit: Marco VDM, Instagram/@instablog9ja

Source: Getty Images

Without showing any pain, the male dancer jerked off a lad with the chair he sat on off the ground and put them on his mouth.

He held them for a while with his mouth before bringing the chair and the lad down.

PAY ATTENTION: Join Legit.ng Telegram channel! Never miss important updates!

The wedding occasion it happened at couldn't be ascertained as of the time of making this report.

Watch the video below:

Social media reactions

@sammy_ifeanyi said:

"Nothing you one tell me.. this thing nah pure juju.. Benin in making..."

@abiola_macjoey_oluremi said:

"Dats voodoo same goes to those niggas back then in lag that walk pass standing with two long sticks attached to their legs."

@albysvend said:

"The human jaw is actually pretty strong, we used to eat raw meat and bones before na abi what did Mr Darwin teach us in biology."

@thelastbiochemist said:

"If "There is power in the tongue " was a person . This man must not use incantations against anybody oh."

@leaddyskincare said:

"Oya,Those that don’t believe in Jazz,come here and talk."

"See una life."

Man dances with a bag on his back while squatting

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that a man had danced hard with a bag on his back while also squatting.

The man danced as if the beat was traditional as he squatted and moved fast like he has batteries in his legs.

He started as if it was a normal dance, but he was just preparing the grounds for his grand scheme which would later be described as amazing by netizens.

The high point of his amazing performance was when he squatted and used his hands to clutch his head. At this point, people may think he was going to fall, but he moved and danced seamlessly with his practiced feet.

Source: Legit.ng